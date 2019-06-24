Landmarks in Seoul turn violet to celebrate BTS

ⓒ YONHAP News

Major landmarks in Seoul were illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS and their fan meeting and concerts in Seoul.





The group held the Seoul leg of its “5th Muster [Magic Shop]” fan meeting and concert tour at Olympic Gymnastics Arena of Olympic Park over the weekend. The landmarks, including N Seoul Tower and Lotte World Tower were lit up in purple in the midst of the fan meet-and-greet.