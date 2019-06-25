British-Born New York-based Artist, Jon Burgerman
Members: Seola, Xuanyi, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Luda, Dawon, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, Yeoreum, Dayoung, Yeonjung
Record Label: Starship Entertainment, Yuehua Entertainment
Debut: 2016
Associated acts: Starship Planet, Y Teen, WJMK
Cosmic Girls or WJSN is an international girl group consisting of thirteen members from South Korea and China. The group was formed through a collaborative effort between Korea’s Starship Entertainment and China’s Yuehua Entertainment. The group debuted in February 2016 with the EP “Would You Like?” originally with twelve members but added a thirteenth member, Yeonjung, in July that year.
Studio & Live
Happy Moment (full length, 2017)
Singles & EPs
Special Album [For the Summer] (EP, 2019)
It’s a Good Time (Single, 2019)
WJ Stay? (EP, 2019)
Already Christmas (single, 2018)
WJ Please? (EP, 2018)
Dream Your Dream (EP, 2018)
Christmas Day (single, 2017)
Kiss Me (single, 2017)
From WJSN (EP, 2017)
The Secret (EP, 2016)
Would You Like? (EP, 2016)
