



Members: Seola, Xuanyi, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Luda, Dawon, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, Yeoreum, Dayoung, Yeonjung

Record Label: Starship Entertainment, Yuehua Entertainment

Debut: 2016

Associated acts: Starship Planet, Y Teen, WJMK





Cosmic Girls or WJSN is an international girl group consisting of thirteen members from South Korea and China. The group was formed through a collaborative effort between Korea’s Starship Entertainment and China’s Yuehua Entertainment. The group debuted in February 2016 with the EP “Would You Like?” originally with twelve members but added a thirteenth member, Yeonjung, in July that year.





Studio & Live

Happy Moment (full length, 2017)

Singles & EPs

Special Album [For the Summer] (EP, 2019)

It’s a Good Time (Single, 2019)

WJ Stay? (EP, 2019)

Already Christmas (single, 2018)

WJ Please? (EP, 2018)

Dream Your Dream (EP, 2018)

Christmas Day (single, 2017)

Kiss Me (single, 2017)

From WJSN (EP, 2017)

The Secret (EP, 2016)

Would You Like? (EP, 2016)