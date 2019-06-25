My Golden Life (16) 못가

British-Born New York-based Artist, Jon Burgerman
#Drama Lines l 2019-07-01
Expression of the Week
Seo Tae-soo: 명신이랑 송별회는 잘했어?
Did you have a good farewell party with Myung-shin?
Seo Ji-an: 응. 송별회는 잘했는데, 비행기표는 오픈으로 바꿨어.
Yes, we had a good party, but I changed my ticket to an open ticket.
아빠, 순진한 거야, 단순한 거야?
Are you naïve or just simple-minded?
말하지 말랬다고, 우리 가족들이 말을 안 하겠어?
Did you think our family wouldn’t tell just because they were told not to?
나중에 나한테 죽을라고.
They’d know I would kill them if I found out.
Seo Tae-soo: 다시 바꿔. 제 날짜에 가.
Change the ticket. Leave when you were supposed to.
Seo Ji-an: 못 가.
I can’t leave.
못 가 (I can’t leave)
못 – adverb ‘not’ the word the negates the action represented by the ver that follows
가 – verb ‘go’
Casual – 못 가
Semi-polite – 못 가요
Polite – 못 갑니다
>>’못’ is an adverb that is usually used before a verb and negates the action represented by the verb.
ex) 점심을 먹었다 vs 점심을 못 먹었다
à 못 negates 먹었다 which means ‘to eat’
à I ate lunch vs I couldn’t eat lunch
à 못 gives the impression that it wasn’t the speaker who did not want to have lunch but could not have it due to a particular reason
>>Although 가 usually means ‘go,’ in the dialogue it means ‘to leave’ as Tae-soo says “제 날짜에 가” which means Ji-an should leave on the set date
