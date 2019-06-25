The Producers (1) 안되죠?

Expression of the Week

Writer: 저기, PD님. 이번 녹화 게스트 미쓰에이 해 주신다고

한 거 어떻게 됐어요? 그 뮤뱅이랑 스케줄 쫑 난 거 조율해 주신다는 거. 안되죠?

Excuse me. Mr. Ra, what happened to you saying you would book MissA for this taping? You said you would coordinate the schedule with Music Bank. It’s not going to work, right?

Ra Jun-mo : 되지. 전화하면 바로 돼.

It will work. It’ll work as soon as you call.









안되죠? (It’s not going to work, right?)





안되다 – verb be unsuccessful; not make it





Casual – 안되지?

Semi-polite – 안되죠?





>>안되다 means to fail or not go well or for an affair or phenomenon to not take place properly

ex) 사업이 안된다 – business is not going well

이해가 안된다 – can’t understand





>>In the dialogue, the writer is asking ‘안되죠?’ not to ask if the scheduling really won’t work, but to get confirmation from producer Ra that he is working on resolving the problem.



