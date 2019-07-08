Ha Sung-woon of Wanna One releases new album

ⓒ YONHAP News

Ha Sung-woon, a former member of the popular project group Wanna One, has released his second solo album.





The singer's new album is perfect for the summer season with the medium-tempo pop song "BLUE" which is the main number from the five-track album. The title of the album is "BXXX" which the singer says can mean any four-letter word like blue, blow, burn, base or best.





From July 26-27, Ha is scheduled to throw the Seoul leg of his first solo concert series, "Dive in Color," before holding the Busan leg of the concerts on Aug. 3.