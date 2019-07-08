Korean actress Jeon Jong-suh cast in Hollywood film

ⓒ YONHAP News

South Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo has been cast in an upcoming Hollywood movie titled "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon".





The upcoming film is directed by Ana Lily Amirpour who has won the special jury prize at the 2016 Venice International Film Festival with her film "The Bad Batch."





Jeon is the heroine of Korean thriller "Burning," which was a contender at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Her upcoming role in "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon" is a girl with unusual powers who escapes from a mental asylum.