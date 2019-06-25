On the way to music bank 190712

♬ It's blah blah time ♬





The fresh and lively fairies, Nature.

They released their first mini album!

I'm so pretty, can't keep your eyes off me.

Lu has to walk on crutches due to a toe injury.

I'll pray for your quick recovery!





Just One! 1team!

They added maturity to their former refreshing charm!

You are much brighter than the moon that shines this night.

You might not believe it, but it's true.

With the power of the microphone that was given as a present.

I hope they make it in the top 5 on the music show!