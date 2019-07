♬ It's blah blah time ♬





The band that sings every moment, DAY6

These five great guys have evolved step by step!

This exact moment.

Could be something we can get back to.

Could be a page for us.





KNK~ KNK!

KNK's back with fabulous voices almost as if they swallowed a CD!

The first time I saw you in the dim neon light.

That glamorous appearance pulled me towards you.