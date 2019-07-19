BTS makes Time Magazine’s list of most influential people on internet

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

Global stars BTS has made Time Magazine’s list of 25 most influential people on the internet. The group has made it on the list for the third year in a row.





This year’s 25 people selected by Time Magazine include US President Donald Trump, American musicians Ariana Grande and Cardi B as well as British royal family members Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

BTS was the only Korean to make the list.