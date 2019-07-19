BTS makes Time Magazine’s list of most influential people on internet

Swiss Ambassador to South Korea, H.E. Linus von Castelmur
2019-07-17
2019-07-19
Global stars BTS has made Time Magazine’s list of 25 most influential people on the internet. The group has made it on the list for the third year in a row.
This year’s 25 people selected by Time Magazine include US President Donald Trump, American musicians Ariana Grande and Cardi B as well as British royal family members Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.
BTS was the only Korean to make the list.
2019-07-17
2019-07-17
2019-07-15