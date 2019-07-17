BOK Slashes Key Interest Rate for First Time in 3 Years

Swiss Ambassador to South Korea, H.E. Linus von Castelmur
The central bank slashed its policy rate by a quarter percentage point to one-point-five percent just eight months after it raised the rate by 25 basis points to
The bank also marked down its economic growth outlook for the third time this year to two-point-two percent from the two-and-a-half percent projection it issued earlier in April.
Amid these develops are concerns of a prolonged trade row between Seoul and Tokyo, sparked by Japanese trade restrictions levied on South Korea.
Such restrictions have generated greater uncertainties surrounding South Korea’s key export industries at a time when exports, investment and domestic demand are all slumping.
With little indication of a reverse in economic fortunes on the horizon, market observers say further cuts to the key interest rate are well within the realm of possibility.
