Trump: Time 'Not of the Essence' in N. Korean Nuclear Dialogue

Swiss Ambassador to South Korea, H.E. Linus von Castelmur
2019-07-17
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-07-21
U.S. President Donald Trump says his side is not pressed to quickly reach a nuclear deal with North Korea.
"Now they’re interested in speaking, and the relationship is very good. I think we’ve made tremendous progress on North Korea. And, again, time is not of the essence, but I think good things will ultimately happen."
The remarks came after the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that nuclear negotiations would be put at risk if the U.S.
Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump wielded both a carrot and a stick.
"We have the sanctions on in full. We’re working with China. We’re working with Russia on the border. And at some point — I’m in absolutely no hurry — but at some point, I think we can probably do something that would be very good for them and very good everybody and
Following his impromptu meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-
Chairman Kim will not go forward if there are joint drills going ahead between the United States and the Republic of Korea. What is the U.S.
"We saw, of course, overnight the press statements from a person within the foreign ministry."
At the U.S. State Department, spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the U.S.
"They feel confident in the discussions and the meetings that they had with Chairman Kim at the DMZ, and we hope Steve Biegun and his team will quietly continue to make progress behind the scenes."
She said when, where and how the U.S.
Meanwhile, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday that Seoul and Washington are preparing to conduct a combined training program this autumn, noting that the drill has already been adjusted to work with ongoing diplomatic efforts.
2019-07-17
2019-07-17
2019-07-15