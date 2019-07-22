Court approves divorce settlement for Song couple

Swiss Ambassador to South Korea, H.E. Linus von Castelmur
2019-07-17
2019-07-22
The Seoul Family court has approved a divorce settlement for the high-profile start couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki.
The move allows the couple to get legally divorced. The court held a closed-door hearing which ended very quickly and the settlement did not include a division of assets nor alimony.
The two Hallyu stars tied the knot in October 2017 after appearing together in the hit drama “Descendants of the Sun”.
2019-07-17
2019-07-17
2019-07-15