Court approves divorce settlement for Song couple

The Seoul Family court has approved a divorce settlement for the high-profile start couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki.





The move allows the couple to get legally divorced. The court held a closed-door hearing which ended very quickly and the settlement did not include a division of assets nor alimony.





The two Hallyu stars tied the knot in October 2017 after appearing together in the hit drama “Descendants of the Sun”.