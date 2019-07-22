Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Court approves divorce settlement for Song couple

2019-07-22

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YONHAP News

The Seoul Family court has approved a divorce settlement for the high-profile start couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki.


The move allows the couple to get legally divorced. The court held a closed-door hearing which ended very quickly and the settlement did not include a division of assets nor alimony.


The two Hallyu stars tied the knot in October 2017 after appearing together in the hit drama “Descendants of the Sun”.

List

Editor's Pick