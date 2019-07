ⓒ https://www.facebook.com/x1official101

The winners of the cable idol competition show “Produce 101” will be debuting as an 11-member project band next month.





The 11 members will debut as X1 and begin their five-year career together as a group. The members are the top contestants of the 4th season of the idol competition show and will make their first official public appearance at a music showcase on August 27.