Kang Daniel releases 1st solo album

ⓒ Getty Images Bank

Singer Kang Daniel has released his first solo album after breaking out of a long legal battle with his former management agency.

The new album is titled “Color On Me” and includes five tracks. Kang wrote the lyrics for four out of the five tracks including the main track, “What Are You Up To.” The new album includes a mix of trendy medium-tempo synth sounds which is matched with groovy choreography.

Kang’s return to the K-pop scene is one of the more eye-catching events of the year and his album has already sold 450,000 copies in presale.