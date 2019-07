♬ It's blah blah time ♬





A talented band that catches fan's eyes and ears, W24!

We hope that their songs spread all over the world.

From Monday to Friday SolPaMiReDo

Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah~ With you~ I like you





The rising star of this season, CIX!

They came all together and became perfect,

congratulations on your debut!

The center of attention at this place.

You're the only one I've got.