Seoul and Tokyo Collide at WTO Meeting over Trade Row

Seoul and Tokyo took the floor at a World Trade Organization ( WTO) meeting in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss their dispute over stricter export controls implemented by Japan.





During a news conference after the WTO General Council meeting, South Korean Deputy Minister for International Trade Kim Seung-ho reiterated that Japan's move is a clear violation of global trade regulations.





South Korea believes the export restrictions Tokyo put in place against Seoul was retaliation to Korean court rulings last year when the South Korean Supreme Court ordered Japanese companies to pay reparations to Korean victims of forced colonial-era labor.





Japan says the court ruling is not the reason for the trade curbs. Japanese Ambassador to Geneva Junichi Ihara argued that sensitive materials can be exported only to trustworthy trading partners, and that shipments to South Korea might require more control.





In Geneva, South Korea proposed talks with Japan twice, but their invitations were ignored.









Seoul-Tokyo relations have deteriorated to their lowest point in decades after Japan required its companies to receive case-by-case export approvals for shipments to South Korea on three key materials needed for the production of semiconductors and displays.





Additional trade measures may be added as Japan's Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said he will push ahead with a plan to remove South Korea from a so-called whitelist of countries that enjoy streamlined export licensing procedures with Japan.



