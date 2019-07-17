Russian Aircraft Trespasses into S. Korean Airspace

Swiss Ambassador to South Korea, H.E. Linus von Castelmur
A Russian warplane trespassed twice into South Korean airspace near the Dokdo islets in the East Sea on Tuesday morning, prompting the South Korean air force to mobilize fighter jets and fire some 360 warning shots in the direction of the intruding aircraft.
The Russian plane left the KADIZ at 9:15 a.m., only to return and violate the airspace over the islets a second time at 9:33 a.m.
The plane then exited the KADIZ a second and final time at 9:56 a.m.
South Korean fighter jets fired ten flares and 80 cannon rounds as warning shots during the first intrusion and ten flares and 280 cannon rounds during the second.
Although KADIZ violations by Russian aircraft have occurred in the past, it is the first time that a Russian warplane has violated South Korean airspace,
Tokyo's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan's Air Self-Defense Force also scrambled fighter jets in response to the air space violation over Dokdo.
South Korea's presidential office refuted Japan's claim on Wednesday, saying it should confine its concerns to its own air defense identification zone while Seoul responds to matters in its own airspace.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, South Korean and Russian officials launched working-level talks in Seoul to discuss the Russian military plane’s violation.
At the director-general-level talks, the South Korean Defense Ministry likely presented evidence that confirms a Russian A-50 surveillance plane violated the airspace near the Dokdo islets.
The meeting comes as Moscow claimed in an earlier statement that the military plane in question did not violate South Korean airspace and even accused the Korean pilots deployed in response of flying unprofessionally and disrupting the Russian aircraft and threatening its safety.
