Russian Aircraft Trespasses into S. Korean Airspace

A Russian warplane trespassed twice into South Korean airspace near the Dokdo islets in the East Sea on Tuesday morning, prompting the South Korean air force to mobilize fighter jets and fire some 360 warning shots in the direction of the intruding aircraft.





The Joint Chiefs of Staff ( JCS) said the Russian aircraft trespassed into the country's airspace over Dokdo at 9:09 a.m. after entering Korea's air defense identification zone ( KADIZ).





The Russian plane left the KADIZ at 9:15 a.m., only to return and violate the airspace over the islets a second time at 9:33 a.m.





The plane then exited the KADIZ a second and final time at 9:56 a.m.





South Korean fighter jets fired ten flares and 80 cannon rounds as warning shots during the first intrusion and ten flares and 280 cannon rounds during the second.





Although KADIZ violations by Russian aircraft have occurred in the past, it is the first time that a Russian warplane has violated South Korean airspace,





Earlier in the day, two other Russian and two Chinese aircraft violated the KADIZ multiple times above the East Sea. Each time they stayed in the area for around 30 minutes.





However it’s not just the Korea-Russia relationship that is under strain due to the airspace violation. Amid Seoul and Tokyo's ongoing trade spat over the Abe administration's export curbs on Korea, tensions between the neighboring countries have been further exacerbated after Tokyo renewed its claim over South Korea's Dokdo islets in the East Sea.

Tokyo's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan's Air Self-Defense Force also scrambled fighter jets in response to the air space violation over Dokdo.





South Korea's presidential office refuted Japan's claim on Wednesday, saying it should confine its concerns to its own air defense identification zone while Seoul responds to matters in its own airspace.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, South Korean and Russian officials launched working-level talks in Seoul to discuss the Russian military plane’s violation.





At the director-general-level talks, the South Korean Defense Ministry likely presented evidence that confirms a Russian A-50 surveillance plane violated the airspace near the Dokdo islets.





The meeting comes as Moscow claimed in an earlier statement that the military plane in question did not violate South Korean airspace and even accused the Korean pilots deployed in response of flying unprofessionally and disrupting the Russian aircraft and threatening its safety.