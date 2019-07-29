2019 Superband Concert Seoul





Date: August 2-11, 2019

Venue: Bluesquare iMarket Hall

Songstress Lena Park will be returning on stage with her summer concert series “En Route”. Her Seoul concerts will take place from August 2 to 11 at Bluesquare iMarket Hall in Yongsan-gu. The singer has promised to perform her biggest hits and communicate with her fans through this concert series while artists such as John Park, Jang Jae-in, Harim and Soohyun of AKMU will be featured as special guests.