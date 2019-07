ⓒ YONHAP News

The popular girl group ITZY has released their first EP.





The new album, titled “IT’z ICY”, dropped on Monday and the title track “ICY” is a collaboration among a variety of high-profile K-pop composers.





The record is the four-member group’s first EP since its debut in February with two singles including “Dalla Dalla” which recorded 100 million YouTube views in just 57 days.