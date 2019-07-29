Star produces returns with a new weekend show

ⓒ YONHAP News

Producer Kim Tae-ho of “Infinite Challenge” fame has returned to the entertainment industry with a brand new show.





The new show is a trendy reality program which airs on Saturday and was inspired by YouTube video blogs. The premiere of “How Do You Play” took place on Saturday and employed high-profile emcee Yoo Jae-suk as the main cast member.





Like “Infinite Challenge” the new show is also said to be experimental in format and content.