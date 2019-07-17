ⓒ Getty Images Bank

“From far off Haruko comes moping with her head hung low.





“Haruko! What kept you?”

“My husband had his breakfast late. He wasn’t hungry and wanted to skip breakfast. I had to force him to eat something.”





Harukos’ husband had passed away around this time two years ago. Even after his death, Haruko kept making breakfast for him. Yet she had never talked as if her husband was still alive like today. Something must be really wrong with Haruko.





“Haruko, let’s go over to Sadako’s.”

“Sadako?”

“Yes, Sadako. Our friend Sadako.”





They graduated from the same elementary school, the only one in town. They’re used to calling one another by their Japanese names, because that’s how they came to know one another in school. Her Korean name is Yeong-ja, but she is the cheeky Eiko to her friends.





“I don’t know anyone by that name.”





Don’t know Sadako? That can’t be. Haruko and Sadako were best friends.





“What do you mean you don’t know? How could you not know Sadako?”





She yelled at Haruko out of frustration.





저만치 하루꼬가 목을 축 늘어뜨린 채 흐느적흐느적 걸어오고 있다.

“하루꼬! 왜 이렇게 늦었어?”

“응, 영감 아침상이 늦어서. 배가 안 고프다고 거르겠다잖아

그래 기어이 한 숟갈 먹이느라 늦었지“

하루꼬의 영감은 2년 전 이맘 때 세상을 떴다.

남편이 죽은 뒤에도 하루꼬는 하루도 거르지 않고 남편상을 봤다.

그랬어도 살아 있는 남편 밥상을 챙겼노라고 한 적은 한 번도 없었다.

아무래도 하루꼬가 이상하다.

“하루꼬, 사다꼬네 가자”

“사다꼬?”

“그래, 사다꼬. 우리 동창 사다꼬”

그녀들은 읍내에 하나밖에 없던 보통학교 동창이다.

어려서 만나 일본 이름으로 부르기 시작한 탓에 아직도 일본이름이 더 친숙하다.

“나 그런 사람 몰라”

사다꼬를 모르다니, 그럴 리가 없다.하루꼬와 사다꼬는 단짝이었다.

“모르긴 왜 몰라! 사다꼬를”

울컥 속이 상해서 그녀는 버럭 소리를 질렀다.









Interview by literary critic Jeon So-yeong

As implied by their Japanese names, the three widows have witnessed the most turbulent times in Korean history. In most cases, activists and ideologists like the husbands of these women would have been at the forefront of history. But the real force driving history forward were women, who used to be overlooked at the fringe of history. This story restores the unknown history of sisterhood among women.









Spring sunshine fills the cemented parking lot.





How many years does she have left? Future isn’t guaranteed at her age, but she plans to have fun as long as she breathes. Although she’s a granny with scaly skin, Mr. Kim still flirts with her. It wouldn’t be that bad to die with Mr. Kim cradling her in his arms.





She walks into the spring sunshine with her arms swinging.





시멘트로 포장된 빌라 주차장에 거칠 데 없는 봄볕이 가득하다.

앞으로 몇 년을 더 살까?

내일을 장담할 수 없는 나이이긴 하지만

그녀는 살아있는 한 재미있게 살 작정이다.

살비듬 부스스 떨어지는 노파지만

치근대는 대서소 김영감도 있다.

김영감 팔베게를 베고 자다 죽는 것도 나쁘지 않겠다.

그녀는 봄 볕 속으로 네 활개를 치며 걸음을 옮긴다.









Jeong Ji-a (Born in 1965, in Gurye, Jeollanam-do Prov.)

: Debuted by winning the 1996 Chosun Ilbo New Writer’s Contest with “Goyomnamu (The Lotus-persimmon)”

Won the 7th Lee Hyo-seok Literary Award in 2006, etc.