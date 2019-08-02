Blackpink becomes first K-pop group to have MV reach 900 mln views





Blackpink's 2018 music video for "Ddu-du Ddu-du" has reached a record 900 million views on YouTube.





It is the first time that a music video by a K-pop group has reached the milestone. The MV hit the 900 million view mark late Tuesday, slightly more than one year after its release in June last year.





The group is one of the most prominent girl groups in the K-pop scene with the MV for "Kill This Love" reaching 500 million views since its release in April.