Kpop festival in Busan to hold audition for future stars





The annual Busan One Asia Festival (BOF) is expected to hold an audition for future K-pop stars.

This year’s festival is set to include ‘Music Label on BOF” which will provide a stage for next-generation entertainers in the music industry. The event is being co-hosted and organized with Cube Entertainment.

Those wishing to participate may apply from August 5 to Sept. 24 through the festival homepage (www.bof.or.kr).