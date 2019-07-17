Swiss Ambassador to South Korea, H.E. Linus von Castelmur
D.O.B: May 6, 1992
Record Label: SM Entertainment
Debut: 2012
Associated acts: Exo, Exo-K, Exo-CBX, SM Town
Baekhyun (born Byun Baek-hyun) is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor who debuted as a member of the boy band EXO. He is also a member of the sub-units EXO-K and EXO-CBX. Baekhyun recently released his first solo album debuting as a solo artist in July 2019.
Singles & Eps (as lead artist)
City Lights – The 1st Mini Album (EP, 2019)
Young w/ Loco (single, 2018)
Take You Home (single, 2017)
Rain w/ Soyou (single, 2017)
The Day w/ K. Will (single, 2016)
Dream w/ Suzy (single, 2016)
