



D.O.B: May 6, 1992

Record Label: SM Entertainment

Debut: 2012

Associated acts: Exo, Exo-K, Exo-CBX, SM Town





Baekhyun (born Byun Baek-hyun) is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor who debuted as a member of the boy band EXO. He is also a member of the sub-units EXO-K and EXO-CBX. Baekhyun recently released his first solo album debuting as a solo artist in July 2019.





Singles & Eps (as lead artist)

City Lights – The 1st Mini Album (EP, 2019)

Young w/ Loco (single, 2018)

Take You Home (single, 2017)

Rain w/ Soyou (single, 2017)

The Day w/ K. Will (single, 2016)

Dream w/ Suzy (single, 2016)