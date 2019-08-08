SHINee, Exo & NCT127 members to come together as one group

Damogo CEO/Co-Founder Lin Hwang
2019-08-08
South Korea’s biggest music label SM Entertainment is expected to unveil a new boy band in October bringing together highly accomplished artists already under its wing.
The move is under a joint project with U.S.-based Capitol Music Group and the goal is to globally launch a seven-member band called Super M which consists of members from SHINee, EXO and NCT127.
The team's lineup consists of Taemin of SHINee; Baekhyun and Kai from EXO; Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127; as well as Ten and Lucas from WayV, a China-based band created by SM.
