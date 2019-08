"Hope Road" Bike Ride





Fourteen students and teachers at Moongok Middle School in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province are on the final leg of their five-day bike run spanning 400 km which started from Mungyeong in North Gyeongsang Province. They passed through Seoul and Namyangju and here in the final stretch, they are riding near Uiam Lake in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.





(Yonhap News)