The Producers (6) 필름이 잘 끊겨

Expression of the Week
Expression of the Week
Tak Ye-jin：이건 오늘치 결제가 아니야. 선불이야.
This isn’t the payment for today. It’s an advance payment.
Baek Seung-chan：예?
What?
Tak：내가 너한테 그 어떤 특수한 임무를 줄 거거든.
I’m going to give you a special mission.
Baek：어떤?
What kind of mission?
Tak：네가 들은 걸 준모도 들었는지 그걸 알아내는 뭐 그런 특수한 임무랄까?
You’re going to find out if Jun-mo heard what you heard, too. That’s your special mission.
Tak：네. 그러니까 어제 선배님이 술이 취해서 거짓말을 좀 했는데 그걸 준모 선배님이 기억을 하나 못하나 알아내야 한다는 말씀이시죠?
I see. So you’re saying you want me to find out if Jun-mo remembers the lies you told when you were drunk last night.
Tak：뭐... 사고 조사 쯤으로 해 두자.
Well, let’s just say it’s an accident investigation.
Baek： 제가 보기에는 준모 선배님 어제 많이 취하셨습니다.
I think Jun-mo was really drunk yesterday.
Tak：응, 알아. 걔가 취하면 필름이 잘 끊겨.
I know, he usually blacks out when he gets really drunk.
필름이 잘 끊겨 ((he) usually blacks out)
필름 – film
잘 – well
끊기다 – to be stopped, disconnected, cancelled or broken/cut off
Casual – 필름이 잘 끊겨
Semi-polite – 필름이 잘 끊겨요
Polite – 필름이 잘 끊깁니다
>>This expression literally means that the film has been cut off (or stopped) but the expression is used to describe a situation when you’ve had too much to drink and you don’t remember what happened the next day.
>>Another way you can use “끊기다” is when you are describing a situation when the electricity or gas has been cut off or disconnected
e.g. 전기가 어제 끊겼어 – The electricity was disconnected yesterday
