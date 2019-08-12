Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

BTS to take hiatus from music industry

2019-08-12

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

Global K-pop stars BTS will be taking a hiatus to take a break from their busy activities both at home and abroad.


The group has released back-to-back albums which both topped the Billboard charts and will be taking a well-deserved vacation, the first official one since their debut.


The group’s label did not give a timeline for their return, but said all seven members will be spending the time in their own way before coming back to repay fans’ support with better music. 

List

Editor's Pick