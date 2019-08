♬ It's blah blah time ♬





Weki Meki is back!

Their unparalleled charm

I missed you so much.

Tiki Taka, I support you with all my heart!!!

You are perfect for me baby





Rising Teen Champion of a New Generation!

TRCNG's dancing is on point and very charismatic.

So that I can find myself brighter than anyone else

So that I can dream of going higher