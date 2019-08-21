Rapper Kisum releases new EP

S. Korea’s Exports and Imports of Parts and Materials
Rapper and songwriter Kisum has released a new EP titled “Yeah!sul.”
The title song, “Let’s Drink Up” is a funky dance number, which is in sharp contrast to her previous dark hip-hop music. The album includes six tracks.
The rapper has gained a following since competing in “Unpretty Rapstar” in 2015. Until her latest release, her music has been largely focused on heavy hip-hop beats.
Kisum is hoping to release her first full-length album next year, marking her seventh anniversary in the business.
