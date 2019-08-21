New YouTube original series to feature TWICE

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

A new YouTube original series is set to feature the global growth of popular K-pop group TWICE.

The content will only be available to subscribers of YouTube’s Premium service and follows the group’s four-year journey since debuting in 2015.

It is the first time a Korean girl group has become the main focus of a YouTube Original program, and it will allow audiences to see what goes on behind-the-scenes. The film will be released in the first half of next year.