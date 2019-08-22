Angelina Jolie visits Korea with son

S. Korea’s Exports and Imports of Parts and Materials
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited Korea with her son Maddox ahead of his admission to a Korean university next week.
Maddox Jolie-Pitt is scheduled to attend Yonsei University's Underwood International College starting next week. He will be studying biotechnology at the school's Songdo campus for one year.
The high-profile celebrity and her son were spotted visiting the campus in Songdo as well as other tourist spots in Seoul.
