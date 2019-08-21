The Producers (8) 덕분에요

S. Korea’s Exports and Imports of Parts and Materials
Expression of the Week
Byon Mi-sook: 잘 쉬었다 왔니?
Did you get a good rest?
Cindy： 덕분에요.
Thanks to you.
Byon：어디 갔다 왔니?
Where did you go?
Cindy：친구들이랑 있었어요
I was with my friends.
Byon：내가 모르는 친구들도 있어?
You have friends I don’t know of?
Cindy：있어요, 나도. 친구들. 더 이상은 안 물어보셨으면 좋겠어요. 어쨌든 잘 돌아왔으니까 된 거 아니에요?
I do. I have friends. I hope you don’t ask me any more questions. Now that I’m back safe, isn’t that what matters?
덕분에요 (thanks to you)
덕분 - indebtedness; The favor or help provided by someone, or gains from an incident.
Casual – 덕분에
Semi-polite – 덕분에요
>>[덕분] is usually used to describe the favor or help provided by someone
Ex)당신 덕분에 살았어요 - I’m alive thanks to you.
그분 덕분이야. - It's thanks to him.
>>The form [N] + 덕분 means “thanks to ~”
>>In the dialogue, [N] from the pattern ‘[N] + 덕분’ is omitted in a typical Korean way of speaking which omits the subject, but Cindy is referring to the person who is asking her the question, Byon Mi-sook.
