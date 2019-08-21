The Producers (8) 덕분에요

Expression of the Week

Byon Mi-sook: 잘 쉬었다 왔니?

Did you get a good rest?

Cindy： 덕분에요.

Thanks to you.

Byon：어디 갔다 왔니?

Where did you go?

Cindy：친구들이랑 있었어요

I was with my friends.

Byon：내가 모르는 친구들도 있어?

You have friends I don’t know of?

Cindy：있어요, 나도. 친구들. 더 이상은 안 물어보셨으면 좋겠어요. 어쨌든 잘 돌아왔으니까 된 거 아니에요?

I do. I have friends. I hope you don’t ask me any more questions. Now that I’m back safe, isn’t that what matters?









덕분에요 (thanks to you)





덕분 - indebtedness; The favor or help provided by someone, or gains from an incident.





Casual – 덕분에

Semi-polite – 덕분에요





>>[덕분] is usually used to describe the favor or help provided by someone

Ex)당신 덕분에 살았어요 - I’m alive thanks to you.

그분 덕분이야. - It's thanks to him.





>>The form [N] + 덕분 means “thanks to ~”





>>In the dialogue, [N] from the pattern ‘[N] + 덕분’ is omitted in a typical Korean way of speaking which omits the subject, but Cindy is referring to the person who is asking her the question, Byon Mi-sook.



