2019 High-five of Teenagers Concert





Date: September 20-22

Venue: Gocheok Sky Dome

2019 High-five of Teenagers is the group H.O.T’s sixth concert tour and the second time that the group will be performing in a reunion concert with all members after last year’s “HOT Forever” series. Last year’s concert was the first time that the members got together on stage to perform in 17 years. This year’s concerts will be held at Gocheok Sky Dome from September 20-22.