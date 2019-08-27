Maddox Jolie-Pitt begins university in Korea

ⓒ KBS

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the son of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, has begun his first term at South Korea's Yonsei University.



Maddox is the eldest of Jolie's six children and was seen at the freshman orientation session held at Yonsei University's Underwood International College in Songdo.



After a year at the international college, Maddox is expected to move to the school's main campus in Seoul.