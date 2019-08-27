Parasite selected as Korea's contender for Academy Awards





Internationally acclaimed Korean film "Parasite," will be competing for the best international feature film category at the Academy Awards.



The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) said it picked director Bong Joon-ho's black comedy to compete for an Oscar nomination for best foreign film next year.



The film won the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival while Bong has garnered an international reputation for his artistic and cinematic films.



For the non-English movie category, each country submits a single film as their official representative, and the movies vie for five berths. But no Korean film has been nominated to the academy's international prize section so far.