♬ It's blah blah time ♬





Performance queen, Sunmi.

Let's fall for her comeback as a butterfly!

You don't know it. I don't know it.

Again, everything is going far way .

This is nowhere to be fun.

Like a bee Wing Wing





Celeb Five's pureness is beyond this world.

They are back with a ballad for the first time!

Their hidden sensibility & appealing voices.

I wish I wish I could've unseen it please.

I can't treat you as if nothing happened.