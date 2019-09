ⓒ YONHAP News

Hwang Min-hyun, a member of the boy group Nu'est, will be starring in a musical.



It's the singer's first acting role as Count Axel von Fersen, in the famous musical, "Marie Antoinette." The show has kicked off its three-month in Seoul recently.



The move was rather unexpected as he was at the height of his K-pop career as a member of Nu'est and former member of the popular project band Wanna One.