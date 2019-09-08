



Members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, Jisung

Record Label: SM

Debut: 2016





NCT Dream is the 3rd sub-unit of the boy band NCT. The group follows an admission-graduation system, where they graduate from the group after reaching the age of 19. The group debuted in 2016 with the single “Chewing Gum”.





Singles & Eps (as lead artist)

We Boom – The 3rd Mini Album (EP, 2019)

Fireflies (Single, 2019)

Don’t Need Your Love (Single, 2019)

Candle Light (Single, 2018)

We Go Up – The 2nd Mini Album (EP, 2018)

JOY – SM STATION (single, 2017)

We Young – The 1st Mini Album (EP, 2017)

Trigger The Fever (Single, 2017)

The First – The 1st Single (Single, 2017)

Chewing Gum (Single, 2016)