Three Korean films to be released ahead of Chuseok Holiday





Three homegrown movies are set to simultaneously open ahead of the Chuseok holidays.

"Cheer Up, Mr. Lee," "Tazza: One Eyed Jack" and "The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos" will all open on November 11, a day before the Chuseok holiday begins.

Film industry insiders are hoping that the three new releases will draw people to the theaters with family and friends this month and help the industry rebound from the relatively bleak box office last month.