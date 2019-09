ⓒ YONHAP News

Changmin of K-pop boy duo TVXQ has donated 70 million won ($59,000) to support the fire-stricken Amazon forest.

According to the Greenpeace Korea, Changmin made the contribution to help the region recover and carry out a field investigation.

His contribution comes from the revenue made with the “RE:MAX” project and from fundraising by selling environment-themed items in May 2018.