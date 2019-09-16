2019 DICKPUNKS Talk Studio – FM DICK Mhz





Date: October 3-6

Venue: TheK Art Hall

The group Dickpunks will be holding a healing talk concert from October 3-6 at TheK Art Hall. The concerts will be a chance for fans to get up close with the group and communicate with them, listening to their unique and funky tunes. The audience will also be able to send in their stories which will be read out loud at the concert with the DJ selecting a song perfect for the story.