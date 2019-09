ⓒ YONHAP News

Actor and singer Lee Seung-gi will star in a new Netflix travel show with Taiwanese star Jasper Liu.

In the new show titled, “Twogether,” the two take a trip around the world to meet with their international fans.

Liu is a popular Taiwanese star in Korea, thanks to the movie “Take Me to the Moon” from 2017.

Lee will star in another Netflix action-thriller “Vagabond” with Suzy.