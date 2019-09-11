Police Identify Prime Suspect in Hwaseong Serial Murder Mystery

ⓒKBS News

A man in his 50s has been identified as a prime suspect in the infamous Hwaseong serial murders that have remained unsolved for over 30 years.





The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said on Wednesday that it had identified the suspect after the National Forensic Service found DNA collected from a victim's underwear matched his.





The victim was one of ten women allegedly raped and killed by a serial killer in the rural areas of Hwaseong city, south of Seoul, between 1986 and 1991. Police are now investigating if the suspect was responsible for all ten deaths.





The key suspect, serving life for the rape and murder of his sister-in-law in 1994, has denied all allegations during three interrogation sessions this week.





The investigation into the Hwaseong murders is expected to take some time even though police have matched Lee's DNA with evidence collected from three of the ten crime scenes.





According to the criminal law at the time of the crimes, the statute of limitations for the last of the serial killings ran out in 2006.





The crimes were the inspiration for the 2003 film "Memories of Murder" directed by Bong Joon-ho.