South Korea and Japan Differ on Fukushima Wastewater Issue at an international meeting

Kim Joon-hyung, Chancellor of Korea National Diplomatic Academy
2019-09-11
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-09-22
South Korea has called on Japan to be transparent about how it deals with contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear meltdown site.
First Vice Minister of Science and ICT Mun Mi-
"In the meantime, high-level Japanese government officials recently started to state that marine discharges are inevitable as a way to deal with contaminated water from Fukushima. In case it is discharged into the ocean, management of the wastewater is no longer Japan's domestic
"It is necessary to carry out on-site investigations on the current status of the Fukushima plant and its contaminated water, as well as the impact on ecological systems in
The Japanese delegation at the meeting rejected criticism of its handling of the Fukushima wastewater as having no scientific backing.
The Fukushima power plant suffered a meltdown after a magnitude nine-point-0 earthquake and a tsunami struck Japan in 2011.
The amount of contaminated water in storage -- from cooling pipes used to keep fuel cores from melting as well as ground water flowing into the site -- has surpassed one million tons.
