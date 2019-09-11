South Korea Removes Japan from trade whitelist, President Moon set to Meet with U.S. President Donald Trump

ⓒYONHAP News

Japan no longer enjoys preferential treatment in export approval procedures by South Korea.





The revised trade control measure went into effect Wednesday, dropping Japan from South Korea’s "whitelist" of most trusted trading partners.





Lee Ho- hyeon , director general for international trade policy at the South Korean Trade Ministry, claimed the change does not target a specific nation.





"The purpose of the amended trade regulations are to improve South Korea's exports control system, not to strengthen a regulation on a certain item or to impose an embargo against a certain country."





The tit-for-tat move came after Japan removed South Korea from its own whitelist last month. In July, Tokyo also tightened export controls on key high-tech materials to South Korean chip and display makers.





"In response to the question of whether these measures are corresponding actions to Japan's measures in controlling exports and strengthening export regulations, this is not the case. The reason is that the fundamental background or objective of Japan's export regulation measures and our measures are different. We made the decision based on the standard of regions where international cooperation is possible. However, Japan basically used export regulations for political purposes."





The South Korean trade official stressed that Seoul is open and ready for dialogue, which it has continuously asked for.





Seoul-Tokyo relations hit rock bottom after the South Korean Supreme Court last year ordered Japanese companies to pay reparations to Korean victims of Japan's forced labor during World War II.



