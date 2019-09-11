Multiple cases of African Swine Fever confirmed in South Korea

ⓒYONHAP News

Two confirmed cases of African Swine Fever ( ASF) at pig farms in northern Gyeonggi Province this week forced a standstill for pigs as quarantine efforts were carried out to prevent the spread of the deadly animal disease.





The first confirmed case was reported on Tuesday at a pig farm in Paju in Gyeonggi Province.





The government raised the risk level of the disease to the highest level and exerted all out efforts to prevent the spread of ASF.





During an emergency media briefing on Tuesday morning, just hours after the initial detection, Agriculture Minister Kim Hyeon- soo said that the government was doing all it could to prevent the spread of the disease.





"We've completed initial quarantine measures by culling three-thousand-950 pigs at the farm where ASF was detected and at another farm owned by the same person... Starting from 6:40 a.m. today , a 48-hour nationwide standstill has been imposed on pig farms, slaughter houses , feed factories and related vehicles...."





Six cities and counties in northern Gyeonggi Province , including Paju and Yeoncheon, have been designated as special management zones as part of efforts to contain the spread of the disease.





The Agriculture Minister on Saturday called on quarantine officials to continue to stay vigilant to contain the outbreak, after recently reported cases at two pig farms in the border city of Paju tested negative.





According to the World Organization for Animal Health, the animal mortality rate for ASF can be as high as 100 percent, while the disease is harmless to humans.