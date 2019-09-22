MU:CON to open this month





One of Korea’s biggest K-pop fairs, MU:CON, will kick off this month for a four-day run.

The annual fair, also known as the Seoul International Music Fair, is in its 8th edition, and will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 at COEX in southern Seoul.

This year’s artist lineup includes 76 acts from many different genres who will be performing under the theme “Music, culture, Tech.” The event also features a music conference and a collaborative concert presenting music jointly produced by Korean artists and musicians from outside Korea.