Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

The Producers (12) 그치?

#Drama Lines l 2019-09-23

Expression of the Week

Tak Ye-jin : 잘 들어. 난 네 선배고 너는 내 후배야. 그치?

 Listen carefully. I’m your senior and you are my junior, right? 

Baek Seung-chan：네

Yes. 

Tak : 우리끼리 이런저런 사사로웠던 일들로 난 너랑 껄끄러워지고 싶지가 않아.

I don’t want to be uncomfortable with you because of the petty things that happened between us. 

Baek：저도 마찬가지입니다.

Me, too. 

Tak : 그랬는데 왜 그랬어?

Then, why did you do that?

Baek：예?

Do what? 

Tak :  잘 들어. 넌 진짜 PD로서 하면 안 될 짓을 했어. 말하자면 최악이야, 그건.

Listen carefully. You should have never done that has a producer. That’s the worst. 

Baek：예? 제가 뭘...

Huh? What did I do…?



그치? (right?)


그러하다 – so, as such, like that; a state, appearance, characteristic etc. being as such


Casual – 그치?

Semi-polite – 그렇지요?


>>’그치’ is an abbreviated word for ‘그러하지’ which is a conjugated form for ‘그러하다’ which means so; as such; like that 


>>When asked as a question, ‘그치?’ is asking for the hearer’s agreement or reaffirmation in something the speaker has said. In the dialogue, Tak Ye-jin is reaffirming the fact that she is Baek Seung-chan’s senior at work, and making sure Baek is also aware of that fact. 


List

Editor's Pick