The Producers (12) 그치?

Expression of the Week

Tak Ye-jin : 잘 들어. 난 네 선배고 너는 내 후배야. 그치?

Listen carefully. I’m your senior and you are my junior, right?

Baek Seung-chan：네

Yes.

Tak : 우리끼리 이런저런 사사로웠던 일들로 난 너랑 껄끄러워지고 싶지가 않아.

I don’t want to be uncomfortable with you because of the petty things that happened between us.

Baek：저도 마찬가지입니다.

Me, too.

Tak : 그랬는데 왜 그랬어?

Then, why did you do that?

Baek：예?

Do what?

Tak : 잘 들어. 넌 진짜 PD로서 하면 안 될 짓을 했어. 말하자면 최악이야, 그건.

Listen carefully. You should have never done that has a producer. That’s the worst.

Baek：예? 제가 뭘...

Huh? What did I do…?









그치? (right?)





그러하다 – so, as such, like that; a state, appearance, characteristic etc. being as such





Casual – 그치?

Semi-polite – 그렇지요?





>>’그치’ is an abbreviated word for ‘그러하지’ which is a conjugated form for ‘그러하다’ which means so; as such; like that





>>When asked as a question, ‘그치?’ is asking for the hearer’s agreement or reaffirmation in something the speaker has said. In the dialogue, Tak Ye-jin is reaffirming the fact that she is Baek Seung-chan’s senior at work, and making sure Baek is also aware of that fact.



