The Producers (12) 그치?

2019-09-11
Expression of the Week
Tak Ye-jin : 잘 들어. 난 네 선배고 너는 내 후배야. 그치?
Listen carefully. I’m your senior and you are my junior, right?
Baek Seung-chan：네
Yes.
Tak : 우리끼리 이런저런 사사로웠던 일들로 난 너랑 껄끄러워지고 싶지가 않아.
I don’t want to be uncomfortable with you because of the petty things that happened between us.
Baek：저도 마찬가지입니다.
Me, too.
Tak : 그랬는데 왜 그랬어?
Then, why did you do that?
Baek：예?
Do what?
Tak : 잘 들어. 넌 진짜 PD로서 하면 안 될 짓을 했어. 말하자면 최악이야, 그건.
Listen carefully. You should have never done that has a producer. That’s the worst.
Baek：예? 제가 뭘...
Huh? What did I do…?
그치? (right?)
그러하다 – so, as such, like that; a state, appearance, characteristic etc. being as such
Casual – 그치?
Semi-polite – 그렇지요?
>>’그치’ is an abbreviated word for ‘그러하지’ which is a conjugated form for ‘그러하다’ which means so; as such; like that
>>When asked as a question, ‘그치?’ is asking for the hearer’s agreement or reaffirmation in something the speaker has said. In the dialogue, Tak Ye-jin is reaffirming the fact that she is Baek Seung-chan’s senior at work, and making sure Baek is also aware of that fact.
