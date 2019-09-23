IU celebrates 11 years in showbiz

ⓒ YONHAP News

Singer IU celebrated the 11th year of her debut over the weekend.

IU’s fan meeting was held on September 21 at Kyunghee University’s Grand Peace Palace in Seoul.

The singer will be kicking off her 2019 tour concert, “Love Poem” in November, starting from Gwangju on Nov. 2. The tour will make stops in Incheon, Busan and Seoul as well as Taipei, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Thailand and Jakarta.